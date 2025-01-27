 Skip navigation
Malik Nabers replaces Amon-Ra St. Brown on NFC Pro Bowl roster

  
Published January 27, 2025 11:35 AM

The Giants didn’t have much to smile about on Sunday while watching Saquon Barkley and the Eagles advance to the Super Bowl, but there was some good news about a current member of the team on Monday.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers has been added to the NFC roster for the Pro Bowl games that will take place in Orlando later this week. He will take the place of Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Nabers set a franchise-record with 109 catches, which is good for second in NFL history for a rookie behind fellow Pro Bowler Brock Bowers. Nabers also finished seventh in the league with 1,204 receiving yards.

The formula for calculating fifth-year option prices for first-round picks includes Pro Bowl selections as an escalator, but only if the player was originally part of the team. Nabers won’t get credit for this appearance, but his rookie production suggests he may become a regular on the roster.