nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Malik Nabers sets Giants single-season reception record

  
Published January 5, 2025 02:55 PM

The Giants didn’t do much right this season, but they did nail their first-round pick.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers set a franchise record with his fourth catch of Sunday’s game against the Eagles. It was the 108th catch of Nabers’s rookie season, which breaks the single-season franchise record that Steve Smith set in 2009.

Nabers is now tied with Raiders tight end Brock Bowers for the single-season rookie reception record and can stake himself to a lead by adding to his total before the day is out. Bowers will have a chance to respond later on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants kicked a field goal shortly after Nabers caught his record-breaking pass and now trail 10-3 in the third quarter.