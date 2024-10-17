 Skip navigation
Malik Nabers to do more in practice; Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence still out

  
Published October 17, 2024 12:56 PM

Wide receiver Malik Nabers is getting closer to returning to action for the Giants.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters at a Thursday press conference that Nabers will increase his practice participation. Nabers has missed the last two games with a concussion, but his increase in workload is a sign that he’s nearing clearance from the concussion protocol.

Daboll also said that edge rusher Brian Burns (groin) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (hip) would miss practice for the second straight day. Both players said on Wednesday that they will play against the Eagles on Sunday, but a return for some work on Friday would signal that was more than just optimism.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is being added to the inury report because of a neck injury. He will be out of practice as well.