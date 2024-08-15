 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malik Nabers to practice Thursday, could play Saturday

  
Published August 15, 2024 11:56 AM

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers said he had “no doubt” he’ll play in the regular season opener and his return to game action could come much sooner than that.

Nabers missed a little practice time after injuring his ankle last weekend, but head coach Brian Daboll said at a Thursday press conference that the first-round pick would be a full participant when the team gets on the field later in the day. Daboll also said that Nabers may play against the Texans this weekend.

If Nabers does play, he’ll get an opportunity to share the field with quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones is slated to start against Houston in what will be his first work in a game since tearing his ACL last season.

The Giants hope to see that duo connect often throughout the 2024 season and the first glimpse of their connection could be coming soon.