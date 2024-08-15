Malik Nabers to practice Thursday, could play Saturday

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers said he had “no doubt” he’ll play in the regular season opener and his return to game action could come much sooner than that.

Nabers missed a little practice time after injuring his ankle last weekend, but head coach Brian Daboll said at a Thursday press conference that the first-round pick would be a full participant when the team gets on the field later in the day. Daboll also said that Nabers may play against the Texans this weekend.

If Nabers does play, he’ll get an opportunity to share the field with quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones is slated to start against Houston in what will be his first work in a game since tearing his ACL last season.

The Giants hope to see that duo connect often throughout the 2024 season and the first glimpse of their connection could be coming soon.