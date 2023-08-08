Malik Willis No. 2, Will Levis No. 3 on first Titans depth chart

There has been no change to the pecking order of the quarterbacks in Tennessee.

Heading into camp, head coach Mike Vrabel said that Malik Willis was the No. 2 quarterback and that second-round pick Will Levis was No. 3 behind Ryan Tannehill. The team released its first depth chart of the year on Monday and it shows the players in the same spots as they move toward the preseason opener.

Willis and Levis should both be on the field against the Bears on Saturday afternoon and their performance in game action will likely be a significant consideration as Vrabel and the rest of the staff put together their plans for the regular season. In addition to who will be the backup, the Titans will have to figure out whether they’ll keep all three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster with an eye on making one their third quarterback to use in an emergency.

While Levis is currently third string, the Titans have one rookie currently listed as a starter. First-round pick Peter Skoronski has seen time at tackle and guard, but is currently listed as the starter at left guard.