Malik Willis on beating his former team: All wins count the same

Malik Willis won one game in two seasons in Tennessee. He’s won two games in less than a month in Green Bay, including Sunday’s 30-14 triumph over the Titans.

The Titans traded him to the Packers for a seventh-round pick Aug. 26, and a knee injury to starter Jordan Love in Week 1 elevated Willis to the starting role.

On Sunday against his former team, the team that gave up on him in favor of Will Levis, Willis ran for 73 yards and a touchdown and completed 13 of 19 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown. Levis had three turnovers.

“I think all wins count the same,” Willis said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Willis, who downplayed his return to Tennessee during the week, set career highs in passing yards and rushing yards.

He did not throw for even 100 yards in any of his three starts with the Titans in 2022. His rushing yards were the second-most by a Packers quarterback in a game since 1970, trailing only Don Majkowski’s 88 rushing yards against the Lions in 1990.

“Hearing him talk about his situation and everything -- for me, I was talking to other wideouts earlier in the game -- I don’t care if he doesn’t think it’s a revenge game, I’m going out there and playing for him,” Packers receiver Christian Watson said. “I want him to be able to go out there and win this thing considering his situation. I know that he’s always going to be humble and remain his character that he is.”