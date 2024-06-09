Marcedes Lewis to visit Bears, intends to re-sign with team

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis appears to be set to return to the Bears for the 2024 season.

Lewis told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that he will be visiting with the team on Monday. Lewis also said that he intends to sign with the team after spending last season in Chicago.

Lewis played in every game for the Bears in 2023 and had four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown. He spent the previous five seasons with the Packers and his first 12 seasons were as a member of the Jaguars.

The Bears signed Gerald Everett earlier in the offseason and Cole Kmet returns as the top member of a tight end group that’s likely going to be getting bigger to kick off the week.