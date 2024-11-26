Mark Andrews: We’ve been practicing that fourth down play and it came through

Ravens running back Derrick Henry had a message for tight end Mark Andrews before the most consequential play of Monday night’s game against the Chargers.

The Ravens faced fourth-and-inches from their own 16-yard-line at the two minute warning in the first half and head coach John Harbaugh opted to go for it. He took a page from the Eagles and called for Andrews to take a snap before getting pushed from behind on a sneak. Henry said he told Andrews he was “going to push the shit out of you” and he did just that while picking up the first down.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson would hit wide receiver Rashod Bateman for a touchdown a few plays later and the Ravens had a lead they never relinquished en route to a 30-23 win. After the game, Andrews said the play was something the Ravens have had in their pocket for a while.

“Yes. Everybody’s got their different versions of it,” Andrews said. “We’ve been practicing this thing, and it came through big in a big moment.”

The Ravens converted two other fourth downs over the course of the evening and Harbaugh said “the overriding thing was who we were playing and the idea that you just have to try to hang on to possessions as long as you can.” It helps when you have faith in your players to pull off those plays anywhere on the field and Harbaugh’s approach proved to be the winning on on Monday.