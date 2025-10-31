 Skip navigation
Mark Andrews: With Lamar Jackson back, we’re a dangerous team

  
Published October 31, 2025 07:06 AM

The Ravens haven’t dug themselves all the way out of the hole they dug by starting the season 1-5, but winning two games in five days does a pretty good job of changing the narrative.

It helps that Thursday night’s 28-6 win over the Dolphins came with Lamar Jackson back in the saddle at quarterback. Jackson missed three games with a hamstring injury and offered an immediate reminder of the difference he makes by throwing four touchdown passes and completing 78 percent of his throws.

Two of his scores went to longtime teammate Mark Andrews and the tight end said in a postgame interview that Jackson’s return puts the Ravens right back where they want to be.

“That’s a two-time MVP for a reason,” Andrews said. “He looked incredible tonight. We’re just going to continue to get better and better and better. With No. 8 leading the charge, we’re a dangerous team.”

A 3-5 record isn’t the sort of thing that leaves others quaking in their boots, but the Ravens have a run of games against the Vikings, Browns, Jets, and Bengals ahead of them in the next four weeks. Based on Thursday night’s performance, a six-game winning streak would not come as a great surprise and a 7-5 record would have plenty of teams in the AFC keeping tabs on just how quickly the Ravens have turned things around after their rough start.