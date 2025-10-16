Mark Sanchez remains off the Fox schedule

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez, an analyst for Fox NFL games, continues to be off the Fox NFL schedule.

Fox has released its slate of games and announcers for Week 7. Sanchez’s name does not appear on it.

Fox has five games again this weekend, and Sanchez is on the No. 6 team at the network. Also, he told a reporter on Sunday that he’s “recovering slowly” from an October 4 stabbing, and that it will be a “long process.”

Sanchez’s status with Fox isn’t clear. The network has said nothing about him since posting a general tweet that he was “injured in Indianapolis.” Sanchez had traveled to Indianapolis for the Week 5 Raiders-Colts game.

The legal situation may be a factor in Fox’s silence. Beyond the criminal charges (including felony battery) filed against Sanchez following his altercation with Perry Tole, a 69-year-old truck driver, Sanchez and Fox face a civil lawsuit. From a legal perspective, it’s possible that Fox has deliberately decided to say nothing about Sanchez, for now.

As the season continues to unfold, his absence will be more conspicuous, if it continues. Especially after Joe Davis returns from MLB postseason duties and Adam Amin (Sanchez’s partner) shifts away from his current role as Davis’s replacement on the No. 2 team — and when Fox has at least six games on a given NFL Sunday.