 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marlon Humphrey: Lamar Jackson is carrying us right now

  
Published November 8, 2024 06:49 AM

The Ravens pass defense had another rough night against the Bengals on Thursday.

Joe Burrow threw for 428 yards and four touchdowns, including a five-yard toss to Ja’Marr Chase, who had 264 yards and three touchdowns, in the final minute that pulled the Bengals within a point of the home team. The Bengals went for two, but couldn’t convert — with some help from the officials — and the Ravens escaped with a 35-34 win.

After the game, cornerback Marlon Humphrey said “wins are getting harder to enjoy based off what we’re doing in the pass defense” and noted that the team has been putting everything on the shoulders of quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens trailed 21-7 at one point, but Jackson threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns to make up for the defensive shortcomings.

“We’re like the little brothers right now. [Lamar is] carrying us, which is cool,” Humphrey said, via the team’s website. “But it’s not. I want to be able to end the game on defense.”

Jackson’s efforts might position him to win a third MVP at the end of the season, but any hopes of winning the biggest team prize in the game of football might be pipe dreams unless the defense takes a major step forward in the coming weeks.