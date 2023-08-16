Marlon Humphrey: Sam Howell looks really comfortable in Commanders offense

Quarterback Sam Howell has gotten plenty of positive reviews from his Commanders coaches and teammates, but Tuesday brought a chance for members of another team to share their thoughts on the second-year player.

The Commanders held the first of two joint practices with the Ravens and Howell’s work during the session caught the eye of Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Howell has only made one NFL start, but the veteran corner said that the quarterback looks right at home running the Washington offense.

“He looked really comfortable,” Humphrey said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “He’s a second-year guy, but he looked comfortable back at quarterback.”

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Howell “made some really good decisions, good throws” during the practice session and the hope in Washington is that there will continue to be a steady diet of those things as Howell gains more experience as the leader of their offense.