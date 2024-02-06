Marquez Valdes-Scantling: I’ve played with the two best QBs ever, Rodgers and Mahomes

Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has played in Kansas City the last two years after playing in Green Bay for four years before that. And he says that means he’s spent his entire career with the two best passers ever to play in the NFL.

Valdes-Scantling said today that he considers Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers to be the two best quarterbacks ever to play the game. Valdes-Scantling acknowledged the accomplishments of Tom Brady but said that he believes that from a wide receiver’s perspective, the right arms of Mahomes and Rodgers are the two best arms of all time.

“I’ve played with the two best quarterbacks to ever play this game, especially when it comes to arm talent,” Valdes-Scantling said. “Obviously Brady has all the statistics, but I think Pat’s getting pretty close to breaking some of those. But when it comes to arm talent, between Aaron and Pat, they’re equal, so having those two guys being my quarterbacks for my career has been nothing but life-changing. I’m grateful for both those guys, I’ve got great friendships with both those guys. I hope I can finish my career with Pat.”

Valdes-Scantling is coming off a disappointing season in which he had career lows in catches (21), yards (315) and touchdowns (one). The Chiefs need him to make more of the opportunities he gets to catch passes from one of the two best passers ever.