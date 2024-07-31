 Skip navigation
Marquez Valdes-Scantling might not make it with the Bills

  
Published July 31, 2024 12:34 PM

When last we saw receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, he was making key catches in postseason wins over the Bills and the Ravens. After being cut by the Chiefs due to a salary that the team believed his skills didn’t justify, he signed with the Bills.

He could be cut again.

Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com recently reported that MVS “has faded into the background” and “has yet to make a strong impression in the passing game during team drills” and his chances with quarterback Josh Allen “have dwindled.”

Buscagalia notes that Valdes-Scantling, during a first-team versus first-team drill which included a few substitutes on each side of the ball, was relegated to a second field with backups.

The Bills gave him a $1.125 million signing bonus, and his $1.125 million salary is fully guaranteed.

Valdes-Scantling played four seasons with the Packers and two with the Chiefs, winning a pair of Super Bowl rings.