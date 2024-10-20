Marquez Valdes-Scantling to visit Saints

The Bills released wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling this week, but he may not be out of work for long.

NFL Media reports that Valdes-Scantling will travel to New Orleans on Sunday and visit with the Saints on Monday.

Valdes-Scantling had two catches for 26 yards in six games with the Bills. He had 63 catches for the Chiefs over the two previous seasons and 123 catches during four seasons with the Packers.

The Saints have been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks, including a knee injury that will keep Rashid Shaheed out for the rest of the season.