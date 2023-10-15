Marquise Brown officially active for Cardinals-Rams

The Cardinals will have one of their key offensive players when they take on the Rams this afternoon.

Receiver Marquise Brown is active for Arizona after he was questionable for the contest with an illness.

Brown did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday.

On the other side, the Rams won’t have right guard Joe Noteboom, who is inactive with a groin injury. But the team will have linebacker Ernest Jones, who has been dealing with a knee issue.

Arizona’s inactives are safety Jalen Thompson, running back Tony Jones Jr., linebacker Jesse Luketa, offensive lineman Keith Ismael, offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell, and tight end Elijah Higgins.

Los Angeles’ inactives are Noteboom, outside linebacker Nick Hampton, defensive lineman Larell Murchison, offensive lineman Zach Thomas, and defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson.