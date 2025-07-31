MarShawn Lloyd dealing with short-term groin injury

One of Green Bay’s running backs is currently sidelined, but that shouldn’t be the case for too long.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Thursday that MarShawn Lloyd is dealing with a groin issue.

“It’s not going to be a long-term deal, but I wouldn’t anticipate him this week,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Lloyd, 24, was a third-round pick in last year’s draft. He was able to play just one game last year as a rookie due to injury and subsequent appendicitis.