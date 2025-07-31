 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_schneider_250731.jpg
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
nbc_pft_deionupperroom_250731.jpg
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members
nbc_pft_camward_250731.jpg
Ward calls the Titans’ offense ‘very mid’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_schneider_250731.jpg
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
nbc_pft_deionupperroom_250731.jpg
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members
nbc_pft_camward_250731.jpg
Ward calls the Titans’ offense ‘very mid’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

MarShawn Lloyd dealing with short-term groin injury

  
Published July 31, 2025 11:19 AM

One of Green Bay’s running backs is currently sidelined, but that shouldn’t be the case for too long.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Thursday that MarShawn Lloyd is dealing with a groin issue.

“It’s not going to be a long-term deal, but I wouldn’t anticipate him this week,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Lloyd, 24, was a third-round pick in last year’s draft. He was able to play just one game last year as a rookie due to injury and subsequent appendicitis.