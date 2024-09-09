Marshon Lattimore dealing with minor hamstring injury

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has missed a lot of time with injuries the last two seasons, so his early exit from Sunday’s win over the Panthers felt like a return to the familiar for the veteran.

Lattimore appears to have avoided a major injury, however. Lattimore said after the game, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com, that his hamstring felt good and described himself as “solid” and Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that it is a minor injury.

While the injury is not severe, it could keep Lattimore from playing this week. The Saints will be in Dallas next Sunday and Wednesday will bring the first word on how much practice work Lattimore is able to do.

Lattimore had two tackles before his injury on Sunday.