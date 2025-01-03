 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marshon Lattimore out, Austin Ekeler’s status to be determined

  
Published January 3, 2025 12:47 PM

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore will miss another game for the Commanders.

Head coach Dan Quinn announced on Friday that Lattimore will miss Sunday’s game against the Cowboys with a hamstring injury. It will be the seventh game that Lattimore has missed since being acquired in a trade with the Saints in late October.

Quinn indicated that Lattimore is close to being able to play, so he could factor into their plans for the wild card round of the playoffs.

Safety Tyler Owens (ankle) and linebacker Jordan Magee (hamstring) were also ruled out. Quinn said the team will make a call about activating running back Austin Ekeler from injured reserve ahead of the matchup with Dallas.