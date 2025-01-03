Marshon Lattimore out, Austin Ekeler’s status to be determined

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore will miss another game for the Commanders.

Head coach Dan Quinn announced on Friday that Lattimore will miss Sunday’s game against the Cowboys with a hamstring injury. It will be the seventh game that Lattimore has missed since being acquired in a trade with the Saints in late October.

Quinn indicated that Lattimore is close to being able to play, so he could factor into their plans for the wild card round of the playoffs.

Safety Tyler Owens (ankle) and linebacker Jordan Magee (hamstring) were also ruled out. Quinn said the team will make a call about activating running back Austin Ekeler from injured reserve ahead of the matchup with Dallas.