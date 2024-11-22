 Skip navigation
Marshon Lattimore out for Commanders again this week

  
Published November 22, 2024 12:08 PM

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore will not make his Commanders debut this weekend.

Head coach Dan Quinn said on Friday that Lattimore’s hamstring injury will keep him from playing against the Cowboys this Sunday. Lattimore missed his final game as a member of the Saints and Sunday’s game will be the third that he’s missed since being traded to the Commanders.

Quinn said early in the week that he was hopeful that Lattimore would be able to practice, but that didn’t happen and the team will now have to hope that changes next week.

If Lattimore is not ready to face the Titans next week, the Commanders will have a bye in Week 14 so he would have an extended stretch to get ready for his long-awaited first snaps as a Commander.