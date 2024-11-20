Marshon Lattimore will not practice Wednesday

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said earlier this week that he hopes to have cornerback Marshon Lattimore on the practice field this week, but the veteran won’t be working with the team on Wednesday.

Quinn told reporters that Lattimore, who has a hamstring injury, will work on the side while the rest of the team works to get ready to face the Cowboys at home.

“We’ll see what tomorrow looks like if we’re able to work him into some of the practices,” Quinn said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Lattimore has not played for the Commanders since being acquired in a trade with the Saints earlier this month. He had 30 tackles in seven games for the Saints before the trade.