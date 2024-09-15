Marvin Harrison has two touchdowns, Cardinals lead Rams 24-3 at halftime

After registering just one catch for 4 yards on three targets last week, there was plenty of discourse about rookie receiver Marvin Harrison.

He put that talk to bed early on in Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Arizona leads Los Angeles 24-3 at halftime behind a strong first-half performance from Harrison and quarterback Kyler Murray.

Harrison caught four passes for 130 yards with two touchdowns in the first quarter alone — though he didn’t have another reception in the second. The first touchdown of his career came on a 23-yard pass from Murray. Then Harrison stretched over the goal line to complete a 60-yard touchdown reception on Arizona’s second possession, as the club needed just one play to score.

Murray’s third touchdown of the half was a wild play, with the quarterback evading several defenders in the backfield before finding a sliding Elijah Higgins in the end zone for an 18-yard score.

Murray finished the first half 10-of-12 passing for 191 yards with three TDs. He also rushed three times for 23 yards. James Conner has 50 yards on nine carries.

The Rams’ offense has had trouble getting things going, though the team did score a field goal early in the second quarter. Los Angeles has just six first downs and is 1-of-7 on third down.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is 12-of-18 for 126 yards. Kyren Williams has just 16 yards on nine carries.

There’s also another injury concern. Cooper Kupp had to come off the field late in the second quarter with an apparent injury. He was able to come off under his own power but limped off before cameras showed trainers examining his lower-left leg. While he tried to come back on the field, he was held out.

The Cardinals will receive the second-half kickoff.