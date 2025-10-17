 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion

  
Published October 17, 2025 04:44 PM

The Cardinals don’t know whether they’ll have quarterback Kyler Murray (foot) available on Sunday against the Packers. For now, they know receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will be back.

Harrison suffered a concussion last Sunday, in Indianapolis, when his helmet struck the turf. He does not appear on the final injury report of the week, which means he’s cleared to play.

Murray is questionable with his sprained foot. He apparently will be a game-time decision.

Out for Sunday are running back Emari Demercado (ankle) and defensive lineman Walter Nolan III (calf). Receiver Zay Jones (knee), safety Kitan Crawford (ankle), offensive lineman Will Hernandez (knee), and defensive lineman Darius Robinson (pectoral) are questionable.