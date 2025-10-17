Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion

The Cardinals don’t know whether they’ll have quarterback Kyler Murray (foot) available on Sunday against the Packers. For now, they know receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will be back.

Harrison suffered a concussion last Sunday, in Indianapolis, when his helmet struck the turf. He does not appear on the final injury report of the week, which means he’s cleared to play.

Murray is questionable with his sprained foot. He apparently will be a game-time decision.

Out for Sunday are running back Emari Demercado (ankle) and defensive lineman Walter Nolan III (calf). Receiver Zay Jones (knee), safety Kitan Crawford (ankle), offensive lineman Will Hernandez (knee), and defensive lineman Darius Robinson (pectoral) are questionable.