Marvin Harrison Jr. is officially in the concussion protocol

  
Published October 14, 2024 08:44 PM

The top two receivers in the 2024 draft are currently in the concussion protocol.

Joining Giants receiver Malik Nabers on the league’s return-to-play process is Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr.

On Sunday against the Packers, Harrison wobbled and fell after he got up. His head had hit the thigh of a Green Bay defender.

Harrison eventually was ruled out. The apparent presence of ataxia (the term the NFL and NFL Players Association adopted in 2022 to replace “gross motor instability”) did not result in him immediately being declared out.

The Cardinals face the Chargers next Monday night, giving Harrison an extra day to pass through the various steps of the concussion protocol. Nabers has missed two games since suffering a concussion on the Thursday night of Week 4, last month.

Through six games, Harrison has 17 catches for 279 yards and four touchdowns.