Marvin Mims named the AFC special teams player of the week for the third time

  
Published December 10, 2025 12:18 PM

The Raiders kept the Broncos offense from scoring any points in the second quarter of last Sunday’s game, but Denver was still able to break a 7-7 tie before halftime.

Those points came on special teams. Marvin Mims fielded a punt near midfield and took it back for a 48-yard score. That gave the Broncos a 14-7 lead at the break and they went on to a 24-17 win that moved them to 11-2 on the season.

It was the first punt return touchdown of Mims’ career and he also had a kickoff return for a score in 2023. Mims had one catch against the Raiders and has 25 catches for 247 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Mims was named the AFC’s special teams player of the week because of his big return. It’s the third time he has taken that prize in his career.