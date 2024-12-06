Maryland senators plan to oppose RFK Stadium site for Commanders

Football and politics don’t mix. Except when they do.

The Commanders are trying to lay the foundation for a deal to build a new facility at the site of the old RFK Stadium. As explained by Jeff Barker of the Baltimore Sun (via Sports Business Journal), Maryland’s senate delegation said Wednesday is poised to oppose the return of the team from its current home to D.C.

The senators, Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, “want assurances that Prince George’s County will be ‘fairly treated’ if the NFL team does leave.” They have proposed a deal that would send one of Washington’s two Air National Guard fighter squadrons to Maryland.

This is the kind of jostling that helps the team. As D.C., Maryland, and Virginia jockey for position to host the team, the Commanders are more likely to end up with a better deal.

It’s one of the benefits of being in an area with multiple jurisdictions. There’s no need to even hint at relocation to a different region entirely when the current region has two or more separate governmental entities competing for the ability to build the new stadium.