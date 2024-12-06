 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Maryland senators plan to oppose RFK Stadium site for Commanders

  
Published December 6, 2024 02:10 PM

Football and politics don’t mix. Except when they do.

The Commanders are trying to lay the foundation for a deal to build a new facility at the site of the old RFK Stadium. As explained by Jeff Barker of the Baltimore Sun (via Sports Business Journal), Maryland’s senate delegation said Wednesday is poised to oppose the return of the team from its current home to D.C.

The senators, Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, “want assurances that Prince George’s County will be ‘fairly treated’ if the NFL team does leave.” They have proposed a deal that would send one of Washington’s two Air National Guard fighter squadrons to Maryland.

This is the kind of jostling that helps the team. As D.C., Maryland, and Virginia jockey for position to host the team, the Commanders are more likely to end up with a better deal.

It’s one of the benefits of being in an area with multiple jurisdictions. There’s no need to even hint at relocation to a different region entirely when the current region has two or more separate governmental entities competing for the ability to build the new stadium.