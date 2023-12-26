Mason Rudolph in line to start again in Week 17

After playing well in Saturday’s victory over the Bengals, Mason Rudolph is once again in line to start for the Steelers in Week 17.

But head coach Mike Tomlin stopped short of saying Rudolph will definitely start on New Year’s Eve against the Seahawks.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Tomlin said Kenny Pickett — who’s recovering from ankle surgery — is still in the same position as he was last week and that Rudolph is “scheduled to be the quarterback” versus Seattle. Rudolph will get the starter’s reps at the start of the practice week and the club will see where Pickett’s mobility is as the week continues.

In his first start since 2021, Rudolph completed 17-of-27 passes for 290 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions — good for a 124.0 passer rating.

Pickett suffered his ankle injury during the Week 13 loss to the Cardinals and has missed the last three games. He’s completed 62 percent of his throws this season for 2,070 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 starts.