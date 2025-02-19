 Skip navigation
Matt Eberflus has a plan for Micah Parsons, hopes to make him even better

  
Published February 18, 2025 08:04 PM

Micah Parsons is a defensive end.

After Parsons played 55.2 percent of his snaps at linebacker as a rookie, the Cowboys have used him almost exclusively as a defensive end. He has played under two different coordinators and now a third in 2025 in his five seasons.

Not much will change in 2025, even though Parsons called it “challenging” to have to learn a new system under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

“Micah is a premium pass rusher,” Eberflus said Tuesday, via Garrett Podell of CBS Sports. “We’re going to use him that way certainly. He’s a heck of an athlete and doing a lot of different things for us on defense. When you have a guy like that, you want to be able to utilize his skill set. As we’re around him more, we’ll be able to see what that skill set is and really take advantage of that.”

Parsons has double-digit sacks in each of his first four seasons and 52.5 for his career.

He has had only a brief phone conversation with Eberflus, and the two might not see each other until Parsons has a contract extension, which could take some time. Either way, though, Eberflus knows how good Parsons is and will try to put him in position to make him even better.

“I can’t really talk much football at this time of year with the guys, just kind of talk with him more personally what he was doing,” Eberflus said. “I think he was at Disney with his kids at the time. He knows that we’ll adjust to make him in the best light that he can be in in terms of position, in terms of pass rush. Really utilizing what he does best and that’s rushing the passer.”