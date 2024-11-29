Matt Eberflus: I’m confident I’ll be coaching against the 49ers

Black Friday is underway and Matt Eberflus is still the head coach of the Bears.

There was plenty of speculation that the team would be making a change after Eberflus mismanaged the clock at the end of Thursday’s 23-20 loss to the Lions. It was the latest and most glaring error in a big moment for Eberflus, but there was no change in his status before his 10 a.m. ET videoconference got underway.

Eberflus said that he’s met with team president Kevin Warren and General Manager Ryan Poles and expects to do so again on Friday, but that there’s been “normal operation” around the team since the loss. That leaves Eberflus on track to coach the team in their Week 14 game against the 49ers.

“I’m confident I’ll be working into San Francisco and getting ready for that game,” Eberflus said, via multiple reporters.

The Bears have never fired a head coach during the regular season. For now, it looks like that will remain the case.