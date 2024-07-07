Matt Eberflus is the betting favorite to win Coach of the Year

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

Jacksonnews.jpg
Vikings CB Jackson, two others dead in car crash
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

Jacksonnews.jpg
Vikings CB Jackson, two others dead in car crash
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Eberflus is the betting favorite to win Coach of the Year

  
Published July 7, 2024 04:14 AM

The arrival of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has raised expectations in Chicago, and the expectations are particularly high for head coach Matt Eberflus.

Eberflus is the betting favorite to be named the NFL’s Coach of the Year for the 2024 season. His odds to win the award are +900 at DraftKings.com.

Through two seasons as the Bears’ head coach, Eberflus has a record of just 10-24, but Year Three presents him with a big opportunity to prove that he’s been building a team that is ready for a talented young quarterback to step in and make an immediate impact. If Eberflus guides the Bears to the playoffs in Year Three, the Coach of the Year award could be his.

If Eberflus doesn’t guide the Bears to the playoffs in Year Three, he probably won’t get a Year Four.

Next in the Coach of the Year odds are Jets coach Robert Saleh and Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, both at +1100. Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s odds are +1200 while Falcons coach Raheem Morris and Texans coach Demeco Ryans are both at +1300. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon and Lions coach Dan Campbell are next at +1500.