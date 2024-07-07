Matt Eberflus is the betting favorite to win Coach of the Year

The arrival of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has raised expectations in Chicago, and the expectations are particularly high for head coach Matt Eberflus.

Eberflus is the betting favorite to be named the NFL’s Coach of the Year for the 2024 season. His odds to win the award are +900 at DraftKings.com.

Through two seasons as the Bears’ head coach, Eberflus has a record of just 10-24, but Year Three presents him with a big opportunity to prove that he’s been building a team that is ready for a talented young quarterback to step in and make an immediate impact. If Eberflus guides the Bears to the playoffs in Year Three, the Coach of the Year award could be his.

If Eberflus doesn’t guide the Bears to the playoffs in Year Three, he probably won’t get a Year Four.

Next in the Coach of the Year odds are Jets coach Robert Saleh and Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, both at +1100. Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s odds are +1200 while Falcons coach Raheem Morris and Texans coach Demeco Ryans are both at +1300. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon and Lions coach Dan Campbell are next at +1500.