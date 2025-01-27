Matt Eberflus to interview with Cowboys on Monday

Matt Eberflus is expected to be the next defensive coordinator in Dallas and he’ll take a step toward the job on Monday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Eberflus will be in town to interview with the Cowboys. Eberflus has never worked with head coach Brian Schottenheimer, but he was the Cowboys’ linebackers coach from 2011-2017 so he’s already a familiar face for team owner Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys have satisfied the Rooney Rule with other interviews, so they’ll be free to hire Eberflus at any time.

Eberflus was 14-32 as the Bears’ head coach before being fired 12 games into the 2024 season.