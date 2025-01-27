 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Eberflus to interview with Cowboys on Monday

  
Published January 27, 2025 11:22 AM

Matt Eberflus is expected to be the next defensive coordinator in Dallas and he’ll take a step toward the job on Monday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Eberflus will be in town to interview with the Cowboys. Eberflus has never worked with head coach Brian Schottenheimer, but he was the Cowboys’ linebackers coach from 2011-2017 so he’s already a familiar face for team owner Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys have satisfied the Rooney Rule with other interviews, so they’ll be free to hire Eberflus at any time.

Eberflus was 14-32 as the Bears’ head coach before being fired 12 games into the 2024 season.