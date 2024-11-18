 Skip navigation
Matt Eberflus: We’ll send tape of FG block to league, Packers were on our long snapper

  
Published November 18, 2024 03:19 PM

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Monday that he still has no regrets about not trying to get closer to the end zone before calling on Cairo Santos to try a game-winning field goal, but he does think that officials might have missed a penalty on the Packers before the kick was blocked.

NFL rules bar kick blockers from making contact with the long snapper when his head is down immediately after the snap and Eberflus said at his press conference that the team will be sending tape of the play to the league because they believe that Green Bay violated that rule.

“We had to be firmer inside for sure,” Eberflus said. “We’ll turn the play in, because they were obviously on our long snapper. So we’ll turn it in and see what the league says from there. But, again, we’ve gotta be firmer in execution.”

If a flag had been thrown, Santos would have had another chance to win the game but there won’t be any do-overs even if the league agrees with Eberflus’s belief that a penalty should have been called.