Matt LaFleur finds questions about Jordan Love interceptions “really annoying”

Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw 11 interceptions while starting all 17 regular season games last season, so it’s probably fair to say that the team wasn’t expecting him to approach that number by the midway point of this season.

That’s where they find themselves, however. Love has thrown at least one interception in all seven games he’s played this season, including one that Lions safety Kerby Joseph returned for a touchdown just before halftime on Sunday. That helped send the Packers to a 24-14 home loss and it led to another round of questions for head coach Matt LaFleur about what’s caused the flood of turnovers.

LaFleur cut off one of those questions at his postgame press conference.

“You guys are going to make — I understand, like, it’s really annoying up here, though,” LaFleur said. “He’s fighting, he’s competing. We know that we’ve got to take care of the football, but I don’t question anything about what he’s trying to do. We just got to do it better.”

Love has dealt with knee and groin injuries this season, but said he felt fine after Sunday’s loss. This week’s bye will give him a chance to rest and heal while also working with LaFleur on ways to ensure that any future annoying questions deal with topics other than interceptions.