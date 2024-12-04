 Skip navigation
Matt LaFleur: Intel from Jahmyr Gibbs post “overrated,” still have to stop them

  
Published December 4, 2024 07:09 AM

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week that he doesn’t “really give a crap” that running back Jahmyr Gibbs revealed some of the team’s protection calls in a social media post and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t expecting to gain an advantage in Thursday night’s game because of it.

Campbell noted that there are other ways to pick up that information and LaFleur did the same before adding that knowing the tendencies of your opponent doesn’t guarantee that you’re going to be able to stop them once the ball is snapped.

“I’m sure our guys aren’t going to sit there and study every code word they have in their offense,” LaFleur said at his Tuesday press conference. “I mean, you can get this stuff in the TV copies. I mean, there are certain things you can pick up off the TV copies. That’s why most teams — I would say probably every team in the league — listens to what they’re putting out there as well as what the opponent’s putting out there and you try to piece it together. Personally, I think it’s probably a little bit overrated. Ultimately you still gotta stop whatever they’re doing.”

The Lions got the better of the Packers in Green Bay earlier this season and any hopes that LaFleur might have of winning a division title will require his team to stop the Lions on Thursday night.