Matt LaFleur: I’ve never seen anything like what Malik Willis has done

When the Packers traded a seventh-round draft pick to the Titans for Malik Willis, no one could have imagined that less than four weeks later, Willis would have already won two games as the Packers’ starting quarterback. But that’s exactly what has happened.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says no one outside the building could imagine just how hard Willis has worked to make it happen.

“I just cannot articulate the job that he’s done in a short period of time. People can’t fathom that. I promise you, you guys don’t get it. I know you think you got it, but you don’t get it. What he’s been able to do, I’ve never seen something like this,” LaFleur said.

In two games, Willis has completed 25 of 33 passes for 324 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also running 12 times for 114 yards and a touchdown. He is playing very efficient football, and he’s 2-0 as a starter. The Packers couldn’t have imagined when they traded for him that Willis would have this kind of impact on their season.