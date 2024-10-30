Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love wants to play, we’ll see if he can at the end of the week

The Packers don’t know whether quarterback Jordan Love can play in Sunday’s big NFC North showdown with the Lions, and they won’t know until the end of the week.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said today that Love is moving around well and wants to play after leaving last Sunday’s game with a groin injury, but it’s too soon to say whether he can go.

“Just take it one day at a time and see where we are at the end of the week,” LaFleur said of the plan for Love.

If Love can’t go, Malik Willis will start, and that’s not a bad option for the Packers. Willis started Weeks 2 and 3 when Love missed both games with a knee injury, and he helped the Packers win on Sunday after Love exited with the groin injury. LaFleur said Willis, who arrived in a trade just before the start of the regular season, is much more ready to run the offense than he was in Weeks 2 and 3. The Packers hope they’ll have Love on Sunday, but Willis can do the job if the Packers need him.