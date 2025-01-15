 Skip navigation
Matt LaFleur on Romeo Doubs: Anytime a guy gets two concussions, I can’t help but be concerned

  
Published January 15, 2025 09:57 AM

Packers receiver Romeo Doubs missed two games in the regular season due to a concussion. Upon returning to the field in Week 15, he wore a guardian cap for an extra layer of protection.

But Doubs nevertheless suffered another concussion during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles in the wild card round. He hit the back of his head against the field on a shot to the end zone in the second half.

In his season-ending press conference, head coach Matt LaFleur said he’s “absolutely” concerned about Doubs’ multiple concussions moving forward.

“But I haven’t talked to our medical people,” LaFleur said, via Dominique Yates of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I haven’t sat down with them about whether there’s long-term concern, but anytime a guy gets two concussions, I can’t help but be concerned by that.”

Doubs, a fourth-round pick in 2022, caught 46 passes for 601 yards with four touchdowns in 2024. He has 147 career receptions for 1,700 yards with 15 TDs in 43 career games.