Matt LaFleur: We have to adjust on the fly with Jordan Love out of practice

Packers quarterback Jordan Love won’t be practicing at training camp until he has a new contract and head coach Matt LaFleur addressed how the team will proceed at a Monday press conference.

Love’s representatives told the Packers this weekend that the quarterback won’t be doing on-field work without a new pact in place and LaFleur told reporters that the team will “adjust on the fly” to the change in circumstances. He said he expects Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt to have a 50-50 split of reps in Love’s absence and joked that quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion will need to be “ready to roll” as well.

LaFleur didn’t downplay the importance of physical reps, but said he’s not “overly concerned” about Love being off the field to kick off camp.

“He’ll be at practice,” LaFleur said. “He’s in the meetings participating. Hopefully we get something done sooner than later.”

General Manager Brian Gutekunst said he’s optimistic that the team and Love are close to an agreement and LaFleur is at the head of the list of people eager to get things wrapped up.