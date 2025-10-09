 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_ramsravens_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Rams vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_londongames_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
nbc_csu_tnf_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Eagles vs. Giants

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_ramsravens_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Rams vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_londongames_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
nbc_csu_tnf_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Eagles vs. Giants

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Milano will not practice for Bills on Thursday with pectoral injury

  
Published October 9, 2025 12:56 PM

The Bills will not have one of their key defenders on the field for their first practice of Week 6.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters in his press conference that linebacker Matt Milano will not practice on Thursday due to his pectoral injury.

Milano has been dealing with a pectoral injury for a few weeks. He started last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots but had to exit during the contest.

Rookie defensive tackle T.J. Sanders also will not practice due to a knee injury.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins (hand), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), and linebacker Dorian Williams (knee) will be limited in the day’s practice.

McDermott noted Buffalo will not open the practice windows for any injured reserve players this week — cornerback Max Kristen, offensive tackle Tylan Grable, or kicker Tyler Bass.

The Bills will be on the road to play the Falcons on Monday night.