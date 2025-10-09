Matt Milano will not practice for Bills on Thursday with pectoral injury

The Bills will not have one of their key defenders on the field for their first practice of Week 6.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters in his press conference that linebacker Matt Milano will not practice on Thursday due to his pectoral injury.

Milano has been dealing with a pectoral injury for a few weeks. He started last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots but had to exit during the contest.

Rookie defensive tackle T.J. Sanders also will not practice due to a knee injury.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins (hand), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), and linebacker Dorian Williams (knee) will be limited in the day’s practice.

McDermott noted Buffalo will not open the practice windows for any injured reserve players this week — cornerback Max Kristen, offensive tackle Tylan Grable, or kicker Tyler Bass.

The Bills will be on the road to play the Falcons on Monday night.