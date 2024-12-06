 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs
nbc_pft_chiefschargers_241206.jpg
Harbaugh will make sure to give Chiefs a ‘fight’
nbc_pft_lafleurexchange_241206.jpg
Inside LaFleur’s heated exchange with Lions fan

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs
nbc_pft_chiefschargers_241206.jpg
Harbaugh will make sure to give Chiefs a ‘fight’
nbc_pft_lafleurexchange_241206.jpg
Inside LaFleur’s heated exchange with Lions fan

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Nagy: D.J. Humphries has a lot of reps, so that confidence is there

  
Published December 6, 2024 09:58 AM

This week, signs have been pointing toward veteran D.J. Humphries taking over the starting left tackle position for the Chiefs after Wanya Morris struggled mightily against the Raiders last Friday.

Humphries, 30, has only been with Kansas City for a couple of weeks after getting healthy from an ACL tear suffered late last season. But there’s a clear need for the Chiefs to improve at offensive tackle.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said this week that Humphries’ energy is contagious, and he’s been carrying himself with a lot of confidence.

“He’s been doing a really good job in practice of being able to show us with the opportunities he’s getting, and I think that’s half the battle,” Nagy said in his Thursday press conference. “It’s just the experience and the confidence, and now, if he gets that opportunity and that’s the way we go, we’ll see on gameday if that’s the case.”

Nagy added that it also “helps a lot” that Humphries has a veteran next to him in left guard Joe Thuney.

“You look there and you see — the one thing that jumps off to me, in regard to D.J., is just, he’s had a lot of reps, so that confidence is there,” Nagy said. “Then, you watch the reps in practice, and you see the mechanics and the techniques that he uses — the basic foundation of fundamentals. If there is something schematically that there might be a question with protection or in the run game, etcetera, Joe’s right there. I think it just really helps out a lot.”

If Humphries does indeed make his first start for Kansas City on Sunday night, it will be his first game action since Week 16 of last season.