Matt Nagy: Ideally you’d love Wanya Morris or Kingsley Suamataia to grab LT job

The Chiefs have used three different approaches at left tackle in the first three weeks of the season.

Rookie Kingsley Suamataia started the opener and played every snap before getting the start again in Week Two. Wanya Morris rotated into the lineup during that win over the Bengals and then started and played every snap against the Falcons last Sunday. Suamataia played a couple of snaps as a sixth offensive lineman in that game, which is something Morris has also done early this season.

Morris looked better in the job, but offensive coordinator Matt Nagy didn’t make it sound like anything has been decided on a permanent basis.

“Ideally, you’d love for one of those guys to just be able to take over and have it,” Morris said, via Jordan Foote of SI.com. “I think the beauty of this is right now, going through that, these guys are going to have opportunities. Wanya did a good job last week; he can continue to improve. Kingsley’s got to do the same thing. It’s a part of this league. There’s competition, there’s injuries, so you’ve always got to stay prepared.”

The uncertainty at left tackle hasn’t kept the Chiefs from winning games, but settling on a regular line would be a plus for building the kind of cohesive and effective group that will allow that winning to continue well into January and February.