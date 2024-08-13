Matt Nagy on Hollywood Brown injury: Nothing different other than Justin Watson stepping in

The Chiefs don’t know if wide receiver Hollywood Brown will be able to return from a sternoclavicular joint dislocation in time to play in the regular season opener, so the topic of how they’d proceed if he can’t play came up during offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s Tuesday press conference.

Nagy said that the team wants Brown back as soon as possible, but expressed confidence that “we’ve got the guys to do it” until Brown is ready to play. The first guy who will be getting a chance to play more is Justin Watson and Nagy said that the team doesn’t feel a need to change too much due to the injury.

“Nothing real different right now other than J-Wat stepping in,” Nagy said. “J-Wat has been so great. He’s invaluable in the fact of just understanding every spot. So, for him to kind of know this offense, where he’s at, steps right on in.”

Watson had 42 catches for 775 yards and five touchdowns in 33 regular season games for the Chiefs the last two years. He added nine catches for 120 yards in the postseason.