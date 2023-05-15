 Skip navigation
Matt Ryan joining CBS Sports, says he hasn’t retired

  
Published May 15, 2023 06:16 AM

Quarterback Matt Ryan hasn’t announced his retirement, but it doesn’t look like his future will include playing football.

CBS Sports announced on Monday that Ryan has been hired as a studio and game analyst for the 2023 season.

“It is truly an honor to join this exceptional team at CBS Sports,” Ryan said in a statement. “I have been blessed to have incredible teammates throughout my career and I am fortunate that will continue here working with and learning from the very best in the industry.”

Ryan joined Indianapolis last season after 14 years with the Falcons, but played poorly before being benched at midseason. He returned to action after Jeff Saturday replaced Frank Reich as the team’s head coach, but wound up back on the bench for the final three games of the year.

Ryan reiterated that he isn’t announcing his retirement in a Twitter post about his new job and he has no reason to announce his retirement now because he’s still due $12 million from the Colts for this year. There’s been no sign that anyone wants him to play for them, however, and his move into broadcasting suggests that he’s not hearing much interest behind the scenes either.