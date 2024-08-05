Matthew Judon explains why he’s practicing

A week after pass rusher Matthew Judon pressed pause on practice when the Patriots put on pads, Judon addressed his decision to change course on a potential hold-in.

“I gotta play,” Judon told reporters. on Monday, via Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston. “This ain’t nothing about practice. I gotta do what I’m contracted and obligated to do so I don’t lose my money.”

But it is about practice, because he’s obligated under his contract to practice. And he undoubtedly returned to practice because the Patriots weren’t willing to let him hold in.

That’s the reality with hold ins. Unless it’s the old-school, phony injury-style hold in, the team has to be on board with it. If not, the player can be disciplined for refusing to practice.

So, basically, the Patriots are playing hardball with Judon. And, because he reported for training camp in the first place, he has no moves to make at this point. Beyond showing up and practicing and playing, even though he’s not happy with his base salary of only $6.5 million in 2024.