 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Judon explains why he’s practicing

  
Published August 5, 2024 01:54 PM

A week after pass rusher Matthew Judon pressed pause on practice when the Patriots put on pads, Judon addressed his decision to change course on a potential hold-in.

I gotta play,” Judon told reporters. on Monday, via Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston. “This ain’t nothing about practice. I gotta do what I’m contracted and obligated to do so I don’t lose my money.”

But it is about practice, because he’s obligated under his contract to practice. And he undoubtedly returned to practice because the Patriots weren’t willing to let him hold in.

That’s the reality with hold ins. Unless it’s the old-school, phony injury-style hold in, the team has to be on board with it. If not, the player can be disciplined for refusing to practice.

So, basically, the Patriots are playing hardball with Judon. And, because he reported for training camp in the first place, he has no moves to make at this point. Beyond showing up and practicing and playing, even though he’s not happy with his base salary of only $6.5 million in 2024.