Matthew Judon reportedly “not close” to signing Patriots’ latest offer

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon wants a new contract, but he doesn’t like what the team is offering him.

The Patriots have made an offer but the two sides are not close to an agreement, according to Henry McKenna of FoxSports.com.

Judon skipped most of the Patriots’ voluntary offseason work but attended mandatory minicamp and indicated he’s willing to do what’s asked of him even if he doesn’t like his current contract.

“I’m just gonna get ready to play,” Judon said last month. “And you know, you kind of don’t — you kind of keep throwing tantrums, tantrums, tantrums, and then you don’t come out there and do what you’re supposed to do? It kind of gets old real fast, you know. I ain’t really trying to do that. I’m just trying to come out here and play football, get ready for this upcoming season, and put our defense and ourself in a position to where we can win the most games or be the most effective. So that’s what I’m really on right now. I ain’t worried about holding out, sitting out . . . kind of protesting. . . . Because that, last year, that stuff was trash. I ain’t really like that. Like I’m a football player, I don’t want to get into the agency side. So I’m gonna come out here and play some football.”

It certainly sounds like Judon will be willing to report to training camp and play the 2024 season for his $6.5 million base salary. His best chance of getting a better deal may be having a big year and finding out in March if some other team will pay him what the Patriots won’t.