Patriots' Judon not practicing at camp
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
Bisaccia expects 'amendments' to kickoff rule
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Matthew Judon says Patriots haven’t offered him new contract

  
Published July 31, 2024 02:31 PM

The Patriots got a deal done with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux on Wednesday, but they still have one defensive player unhappy about his contract situation.

Edge rusher Matthew Judon was in street clothes for Monday’s practice and he left the field after conversations with head coach Jerod Mayo, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and director of player personnel Matt Groh. He was absent altogether on Tuesday, although there’s been no word if it was by choice or at the direction of the team.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reported on Wednesday that the Patriots offered Judon a new deal after Tuesday’s practice, but Judon refuted the report on social media.

“No they haven’t but it makes me look bad again. Don’t believe the lies,” Judon wrote.

Judon and the Patriots eventually came to agreement on a revised deal last summer, but it remains to be seen if lightning will strike twice in New England.