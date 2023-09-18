Matthew Judon: We’re not a bad team, but can’t have the slow starts

Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon had a couple of messages to send about his team after Sunday night’s 24-17 loss to the Dolphins.

The first is that the Patriots are “not a bad team” despite their 0-2 start to the season. Both of those losses have seen the Patriots spot their opponents big leads before seeing their comeback efforts fall short in the second half.

Judon said “we already know how” to fix what’s wrong and the second message dealt with the Patriots showing up to play from the opening whistle.

“We got to just play how we play in the second half from the first play,” Judon said, via Boston.com. “We got to get the crowd involved from the get-go. Like when we come out there on the field, when we take the field, it’s gotta have some type of energy. We got to have some type of juice. We can’t wait until we’re down 17, we can’t wait until we’re down 13 to try to make a comeback. It’s too hard in this league. It’s too hard in this league. People are too good, schemes are too good that you don’t have enough time. So you can’t play from behind, you can’t come out here and have slow starts. And I think that’s what we’re doing and we have to get it corrected to have a faster start.”

The Patriots will go on the road for the first time when they face the Jets in Week Three and we’ll see if that helps get them rolling early enough to notch their first win of the year.