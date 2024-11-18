Matthew Stafford calls it “humbling” to be among top 10 all-time in TD passes

With four touchdown passes in Sunday’s victory over the Patriots, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has now put himself among the top 10 all-time in the category.

Stafford entered the game tied with Eli Manning on the list with 366 career TD throws. Stafford moved past Manning with a 5-yard pass to Cooper Kupp in the second quarter for 367. He continued with a 12-yard touchdown to Puka Nacua, a 69-yard touchdown to Cooper Kupp, and a 19-yard touchdown to Colby Parkinson.

“[M]oving up the list, it’s humbling,” Stafford said after the game. “It is every week, obviously, if something happens. It’s a really cool thing to be a part of.

“I love this game, love the history of it, have so much appreciation for the guys that came before me and really the guys that are coming after me. So, just a humbling thing.”

Now at 370, Stafford has a realistic shot of surpassing Matt Ryan this season, as he’s NO. 9 with 381. Ben Roethlisberger is No. 8 at 418.

If that happens, it’ll likely mean the Rams are performing well down the stretch. They enter Week 12 at 5-5 with a matchup against the Eagles coming up on Sunday Night Football.

“You’ve got to string wins together,” Stafford said. “That’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to try to build off momentum, things that you do positively, and find ways to get better at the things that maybe didn’t go your way in the game. Each game is a different one, and it’s going to have a different flow to it. You’re going to have to find a way to win it, which is the most important thing, but continue to try to be as good of a football team as we can be. Then, when those opportunities arise in games to finish people off, we’ve got to do a good job of finishing people off.”