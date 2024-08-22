Matthew Stafford had “full day” in joint practice with Texans

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford left practice last week with hamstring tightness, but he returned to the field this week and has not had any issues ramping back up to full participation.

Stafford did team drills during Tuesday’s practice and head coach Sean McVay said that the quarterback was a full participant in Thursday’s joint practice session with the Texans as well.

“It was a full day for him,” McVay said, via the team’s website. “It was good. We prefer him not to have to hand off backwards on a couple of those. But because of the progression, he wanted to get the work in, and and I thought really [the Texans’] overall etiquette in terms of staying away from him was really good. And I was pleased with the way that our line competed.”

Stafford appears to be on track for the start of the regular season and two other Rams players are also progressing back to a full workload. McVay said left guard Jonah Jackson should progress to team drills next week and cornerback Darious Williams is also expected to start doing more work as the Rams move closer to Week One.