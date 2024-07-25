Matthew Stafford happy to have “good agreement” with Rams

As we wait to get our eyes on the full details of the new three-year deal that replaced Matthew Stafford’s prior three-year deal, the Rams and their franchise quarterback are moving forward.

“It was a good agreement,” Stafford told reporters on Wednesday. “Listen, I’m happy to be where I am, you know what I mean? I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be playing. I’m excited about playing football this year and that’s what matters to me the most, to be honest with you.”

Did he think he wouldn’t be practicing on the first day of training camp, due to the previously unsettled contract situation?

“I don’t even think about that kind of stuff, to be honest with you,” Stafford said. “In this business, I’m play-to-play, day-to-day and I’m moment-to-moment so I’m happy to be doing this. Today was a great start for our team, which was really fun to be out there with these guys. We have some guys back that haven’t been out on the field for a while so it’s great to see those guys come out and practice. Shoot, we haven’t done this in a while so it’s nice to be out here and throw it around to let these guys do their thing.”

He also was asked whether there was any stress from the fact that negotiations with the Rams went down to the final hours before camp got started.

“I do a pretty stressful thing for a living so I’m kind of used to those kinds of things,” Stafford said. “To be honest with you, I’m happy to be where I am. I know that sounds — over and over again you’re going hear it, but that’s just the truth of it. I’m not interested in kind of reliving my moment-by-moment feelings here or there, but I am just interested in pushing this team and getting to play with these guys for another season.”

The main sticking point, as of April, came from the fact that Stafford had no guarantees beyond 2024. He presumably now does, which ensures he’ll be with the Rams (or at least paid by the Rams) for a minimum of two years. The amount remains to be seen, but it was enough to get him to put his name on the dotted line.

Now, he can focus on getting the most out of what will be his fourth season in L.A. — and his sixteenth in the NFL.